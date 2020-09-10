Linda Sims

LINDA SUE SIMS, 72, of South Charleston, ended her courageous battle with metastasized melanoma Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Ravenswood Village, Ravenswood, WV and is now rejoicing with The Lord.
Linda is a graduate of East Bank High School, class of 1966. She retired from CAMC Hospital. Linda was a member of the Mountain Heights Church in Springhill. She served as a nurse at Fort Gordon Medical Base near Augusta, Ga during the Vietnam War taking care of wounded soldiers.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Allan Sims; parents, Allen and Geraldine Spaulding Kitchen; sister in law, Genevieve Seagraves Kitchen.
She is survived by daughter, Tina (Rick) Mandrake of Ravenswood; grandsons, Hayden Alexander and Cameron Trey Mandrake; stepsons, James Edward and Michael Sean Sims; brother, Allen Kitchen; special nephew, Matthew Allen Kitchen; and many other family members and friends who will greatly miss her. Linda had a heart of gold and made certain that everyone was taken care of.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Brian Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Cemetery in Alum Creek. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., South Charleston, WV 25309 or the Ravenswood High School Boys Basketball Boosters, 217 Ann St., Ravenswood, WV 26164.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV