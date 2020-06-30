LINDA SMITH BIRD, 69, of Garretts Bend, Lincoln County, entered into heavenly rest on June 28, 2020 with her family by her side at Hubbard Hospice West located at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a strong and courageous battle with cancer.
Linda was born April 5, 1951 to the late James "Opal" and Ercyle Smith. She was preceded in death by her oldest brother Bennie Arbaugh and his wife Sandy, brother-in-law Allen Facemire, sister-in-law Debbie Smith, and nephew B.J. Facemire.
Linda was a 1969 graduate of Duval High School. She obtained a radiologist technologist degree and spent 40 years working as an X-ray tech at various Charleston hospitals. She went on to serve the residents at Rolling Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Teays Valley. Linda was a faithful member of Elizabeth Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Linda loved her family and it showed in so many ways. Her home was always open to others and served as the gathering place for the annual Smith Family Christmas celebration. She also enjoyed spending time with her kids and spoiling her grandkids. In recent years, she learned to quilt and created several keepsakes for family members.
Linda leaves behind many family members who will miss her dearly including her husband of 48 years, Kenny Bird; children Angie (Clint) Withrow, Jason (Polly) Bird, and April (Matt) Aldridge; brothers Jimmy (Cathy), David (Judy) Smith, and Tom (Rita) Smith; sister and best friend Katie Facemire; grandchildren Lexi Bird, Isaac, Aaron, and Rachael Withrow; step-grandchildren Dustin and Joshua Stuart. She also leaves behind many friends and a large extended family.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to numerous medical professionals who compassionately cared for Linda (who knew her by her given name, Anna) during her journey. Specifically, the family thanks Dr. Nadim Bou Zgheib and his caring staff at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center (ECCC), the loving nurses in the Infusion Center of ECCC, the dedicated nurses and staff of the 5th Floor Oncology Unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and the angels at Hubbard Hospice West.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 6 p.m. at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service from 4 6 p.m. Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Memorial Gardens in Yawkey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Elizabeth Baptist Church to support the youth BYF program. The mailing address is 1532 Garretts Bend Road, Sod, WV 25564.
Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee withersoever thou goest. Joshua 1:9
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.