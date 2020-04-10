LINDA SUE BLACKWELL, 65, of Jordan Creek Road, Elkview, died March 25, 2020, at Hubbard House. Brittany Jennings was with her. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Ruth Blackwell. Surviving are sisters Betty Gandee of Jordan Creek, Alice Looney of Cotton Tree; brothers Roy (Peggy) Blackwell, John (Carolyn) Blackwell. She was cremated. Her ashes will be buried beside her mother's grave in Eisenhower Cemetery, Elkview. No services due to the COVID-19 virus. Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funerals for Friday, April 10, 2020
Bell, Opal - 1:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill.
Clark, Freddie - 3 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Crump, George - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Elkins, Alicia - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Kosela, Anthony - 11 a.m., Caldwell Family Cemetery, Madison.