LINDA SUE ELKINS 76, passed away; January 18th, 2021. A viewing will be held at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. with family from 2 to 3 p.m., and friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Burial will take place at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV, Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance.
