Linda Sue Holland Sanders

LINDA SUE HOLLAND "HOLLY" SANDERS, 73, of Gainesville, GA passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
After graduating from Poca High School, Class of 1965, Linda worked hard all her life to make a good and happy life for herself and her family. After an early move in her career brought Linda and her family to the Atlanta, Georgia area, in 2016 she retired from IBM with over 35 years of service and many professional achievements.
Linda was dedicated to her family and a proud and loving mother to her three girls and a doting and devoted "Maw Maw" to her grandchildren. She was also an avid animal lover, with most of her dogs being rescued right off the street. The love she showed and gave to others in her lifetime knows no bounds. Linda will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, sense of humor, strength, and true selflessness. She will be deeply missed and forever treasured. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Ray Holland and brothers, Carroll Holland and Kenneth Holland.
Survivors include her daughters, Erin Elizabeth Sanders, Suzanne Holland (Chris) Davison, Mary Jo (Barry) Hilton; grandchildren, Cameron Grisdale, Helena Davison, Jack Davison, Riley Davison, Levi Hilton, Isabelle Sue Hilton; sister, Mary Lou Matson; and brother, Darrell Holland. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday October 20, 2021. Burial will follow the service at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Cemetery, Sissonville, WV.
Visitation will be from 5 -7 p.m., Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313.