LINDA SUE MYERS, 76, of Charleston passed away May 24, 2023.
She was a retired Home Health Care Professional of 50+ years. She enjoyed attending her Grandkids sporting events and gabbing on the phone to all that called her; whether they liked her filterless-straightforward opinion or not. She may have displayed a vanity plate that read "I don't get mad, I get even" but this was all for show. She was the sweetest, most loving woman that could grace this earth. Selflessly helping everyone she came into contact with while maintaining an uncharacteristically optimistic attitude.
She was preceded in death by her Husband and Best Friend of 43 years, Charles Danny Myers; father, Clarence Smith; mother, Blanche Smith; 4 brothers; and 1 sister.
Surviving are Children, Brian Myers, Tammy Hurd and Christina Hale, all of Charleston; special grandchildren, Michael Hurd, Gregory Myers, Mathew Myers, Jamie Hurd, Tyler Hurd, Alyssa Hale, Trina Hale, Austin Hoffman, and Alayna Myers; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Dunlap, and Susie Ballard; cousin, Danny "Ray" Atkinson; Last, but not least, her "fur babies" in which she surrounded herself.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday May 30, 2023 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1324 W. Washington Street, Charleston with Pastor Timothy Burdette officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home.