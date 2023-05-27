Thank you for Reading.

LINDA SUE MYERS, 76, of Charleston passed away May 24, 2023.

She was a retired Home Health Care Professional of 50+ years. She enjoyed attending her Grandkids sporting events and gabbing on the phone to all that called her; whether they liked her filterless-straightforward opinion or not. She may have displayed a vanity plate that read "I don't get mad, I get even" but this was all for show. She was the sweetest, most loving woman that could grace this earth. Selflessly helping everyone she came into contact with while maintaining an uncharacteristically optimistic attitude.

