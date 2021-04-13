Thank you for Reading.

LINDA SUE SNYDER, 76, of Charleston passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com

