Thank you for Reading.

Linda Vanessa Brown
SYSTEM

LINDA VANESSA BROWN, 70, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022 after a long illness. She passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family.

Linda Vanessa was preceded in death by her mother, Rena H. Booker; father, Richard Brown; brothers, Johnny Mack Brown, Rudolph Booker, June Booker and Leon Wiley; sisters, Carolyn Jean Adams and Queen Cain.

Tags

Recommended for you