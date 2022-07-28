LINDA VANESSA BROWN, 70, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022 after a long illness. She passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family.
Linda Vanessa was preceded in death by her mother, Rena H. Booker; father, Richard Brown; brothers, Johnny Mack Brown, Rudolph Booker, June Booker and Leon Wiley; sisters, Carolyn Jean Adams and Queen Cain.
Linda Vanessa was a full-time mother and wife will always be remembered for her outgoing personality. She never met a stranger, and her endless kindness that she showed everyone. She loved her family too. Her favorite hobbies were going shopping finding her bargains. She loved her purses, clothes and jewelry. When she lost her right leg, her shopping and going out was stopped, but the home shopping networks and Amazon picked up lol. If you knew mother, she loved her shopping.
Linda Vanessa survived by her husband, Alfred Brown of St. Albans; children, Lisa Brown of St. Albans, Clinton Brown of St. Albans, Christopher Brown of South Carolina; grandchildren, Alfred Brown of Charleston, Rena Watson of St. Albans, Ean Brown of South Carolina, Lilly Brown of South Carolina; great-grandson, Shawn Hinzman of St. Albans; siblings, Mary Francis Sims of St. Albans, Alonzo Wiley of St. Albans; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousin's whom she loved...
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral, St. Albans with Pastor Willie Washington officiating.
You may visit with the family one hour prior to the funeral service.