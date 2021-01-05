September 6th, 1948 - January 2nd, 2021 LINDA MILLER WEEKS of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away in Charleston, WV after a chronic illness at the age of 72 surrounded by family.
Linda was born on September 6th, 1948 to Bill and Peggy Miller of Mineral Wells, West Virginia. Linda was a devoted mother, sister, daughter and aunt. She was an avid dog lover and enjoyed being at the beach. Linda loved making the people around her happy. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Linda is predeceased by her parents, Bill and Peggy Miller; her brother Byron Miller; her sister Cheryl Brannon; and her daughter, Tina Haverty.
Linda is survived by her son, Brent Haverty; her daughter, Lisa Favreau (Russell); her grandchildren, Kyle Haines and Abby Haines; her great grandchildren Carson Haines, Riley Haines, Creed Haines and Blair Levesque; her brother Gary Miller (Sue); her sister Debby Menders (Chuck); and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and close friends.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Kanawha Hospice Care and Regency Hospice of Murrells Inlet. The family also wishes to thank Linda's long time employer Millbank Materials in Pittsburgh, PA for all of the continued love and support throughout Linda's illness.
No funeral services will be held due to the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kanawha Valley Humane Association.
