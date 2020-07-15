LINDOL R. HOSSLER, 84, of Dawes, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late Ernst and Celia Hossler. Lindol was a retiree from Carbon Fuel, Valley Camp Coal, and Hatfield Dock. He was the president of Cabin Creek Fire Department and past president Cabin Creek Water Shed; and employed by the Chelyan Center. Lindol's greatest joy was spending time with his family at their camp in Pocahontas County. He also enjoyed cheering on his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Steven Ray Hossler (Diana), Moody Edgell Stanley, and Kimberly Marie Caudill (Damon); grandchildren, Anna Marie Bandy, Lindsey Rae Sanchez, Alyssa Morgan Pullens, and Moody Jr. Stanley; great-grandson, Elliot Matthew Pullens; and special friend, Hope Stanley.
In addition to his parents, Lindol was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Marie.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, July 17, at Montgomery Memorial Park, with visitation one hour prior to service, with COVID-19 restrictions. Pastor Earl Hossler will be officiating.
