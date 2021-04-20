LINDSEY NICOLE PAUL. It is with great sadness that our family announces the sudden death of Lindsey Nicole Paul, age 28, of South Charleston, West Virginia.
Lindsey was born on Wednesday, December 2, 1992 and passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Gracie Nicole Smith, her parents, Scott Glenn Paul and Melanie Kaye Paul, her sister, Rachel Dawn Redman, her brother, Scotty Alvin Paul, her maternal grandparents, Harold and Ginger Green, her niece, Vayda Madilyn Redman, her uncle, Dean Green (Melissa), her cousin, Nicholas Green (Kristen), and her partner, Fred Painter.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Glenn and Dortha Paul, and her brother-in-law, Winston Kent Redman.
Lindsey's passion in life was singing, songwriting, crafting, and spending time with her daughter, Gracie, whom she loved with all of her heart and soul. Lindsey's vivacious spirit and beautiful smile will live on in our hearts and her presence in our lives will be forever missed. Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial service, but the family plans to have a celebration of Lindsey's life at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Recovery Point of Charleston located at 500 Stockton Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25387. https://recoverypointwv.org/locations/charleston/
