LIONEL "RUSTY" JONES JR., 75, of Kenna passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation.
Rusty was born, July 6, 1947 at Nitro, WV a son of the late Lionel Sr. and Josephine Bird Jones. Rusty was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served for 11 years. He also worked for South Florida Water Management for 11 years before his retirement.
Rusty is survived by his wife Patricia Boggess Jones; daughter Sarah Hughes (Greg) of Roanoke, VA; brother Charles "Chuck" Jones (Barnie) of Flat Rock, NC and Richard Jones (Shirley) of Fraziers Bottom, WV. Rusty is also survived by a sister, Brenda Griffin (Richard) of Hagerstown, MD.
In addition to his parents Rusty was preceded in death by a brother, Jon Jones.
In honoring Rusty's wishes, a graveside service with Military Rites rendered by the Jackson County Honor Guard will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 26 in the Grasslick Cemetery at Kenna.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to a charity of your choice in Rusty's memory.