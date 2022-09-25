Thank you for Reading.

Lionel "Rusty" Jones Jr.
SYSTEM

LIONEL "RUSTY" JONES JR., 75, of Kenna passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation.

Rusty was born, July 6, 1947 at Nitro, WV a son of the late Lionel Sr. and Josephine Bird Jones. Rusty was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served for 11 years. He also worked for South Florida Water Management for 11 years before his retirement.

Tags

Recommended for you