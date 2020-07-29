LIONEL THURSTON ROGERS, 75, of St. Albans, passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020.
He was born on December 28, 1944, in St. Albans, to the late Rev. Charles and Lula May Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Aliff and Ida May Bird.
He worked at Dupont Plant as a supervisor for many years. He was a graduate of the University of Charleston with a master's degree. He also served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Rogers of St. Albans; children, Eric Rogers of Cailfornia and Beth Epperly (Harrison) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Landon Bryce Isaac, Keirston Beth Epperly and Kyler Harrison Epperly; brother, Danny Rogers (Janice) of North Carolina; nephew, Michael Rogers of North Carolina; and many other extended family and friends.
You may visit Lionel's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences.
