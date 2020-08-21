LIONEL THURSTON ROGERS, 75, of St. Albans passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020. Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 22, at Pauley Cemetery, St. Albans, with military honors. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Rogers family.
