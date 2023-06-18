Lisa Ann Brogan Jun 18, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LISA ANN BROGAN 60 of St. Albans went to her heavenly home on June 11 after a 10 year long illness.Lisa is survived by her son Brandon & daughter in law Alyssa Brogan, also granddaughter Oaklynn who she loved both dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Local Spotlight Buddy L. Parsons Peter S. Beer Donzie Ray Gilfilen Oeda “Faye” Jividen Rev Dianne Simmons Chase Anita Davis Mosley Bruce Edward Hopkins Oeda F. Jividen Patricia Rae Keene Wells Sherron Ann “Turk” Jones Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A rural town, a fleeing flagship and a faltering faith in higher education What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods