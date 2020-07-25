LISA ANN COOPER SAUL, of Griffithsville, WV, passed away July 23, 2020. Funeral Service 12 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
