Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


LISA ANN COOPER SAUL, of Griffithsville, WV, passed away July 23, 2020. Funeral Service 12 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.