LISA ANN YOUNG, 55 of Red House passed away Sunday March 21, 2021 at her home following a sudden illness.
She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin D. Bailey.
She is survived by her mother, Nadine (Jerry) Holt of St. Albans; her husband of 40 years, Samuel F. Young; children, Jessica (Kent) Brock of Red House, Samantha Young of Cross Lanes, and Tyler Young of Red House; grandchildren, Kelsey Brock, Alyssa Brock, Kailey Young and Jayden Jeffers; brother, Frank Bailey of Glasgow KY and sister, Emmadine (Mike). Lisa is also survived by two step brothers and one step sister.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday March 26, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Young family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV, is in charge of arrangements.