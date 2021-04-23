It is with great sadness that the family of LISA DAWN LANDERS, of Cedar Grove, announces her passing on Monday, April 19, 2021. Lisa will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren (Max and Miles Hellman), her daughter (Ashley Landers), her parents (Pamela Landers Weber and Freddie Landers), and her grandparents, all now deceased (James and Virginia Landers, William Howard and Olive Upton). Lisa will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends. All family members will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Lisa had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Lisa, in all aspects of her life, was kind. She opened her heart and home to many including a houseful of rescued dogs and cats.
Friends and family may honor Lisa at Cooke's Funeral Home (600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove, WV 25039) on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 12 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required at funeral home.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Landers family.