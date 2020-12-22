LISA JO GODBEY, 57, of Nitro passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice at CAMC, Charleston.
She was born at South Charleston to the late Harold Lee and Charlotte D. King Matthews. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Katrina Godbey.
Lisa was a graduate of Nitro High School, class of 1981. Her passion was the love of animals. Lisa was employed by Mardi Gras Casino as the Greyhound Adoption Coordinator.
Surviving are her son, Travis Godbey; brothers, Michael Matthews and Craig (Jennifer) Matthews.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Bowcott Cemetery, Pliny with Pastor Joe Scarberry officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, In Memory of Lisa J. Godbey, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, In Memory of Lisa J. Godbey, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may visit Lisa's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
