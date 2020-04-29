LISA JOSEPHINE RAINES, 54, of Orgas, died April 27, 2020. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Curry, Lois - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Dailey, James - 2 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.
Gray, Connie - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.