Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


LISA LOUISE SETTLE was born March 26, 1982, and passed away July 24, 2020, into the arms of our Lord and Savior. She is survived by her three children; her mother, Anita Britton, whom dearly loved her; and a host of friends. A candle light vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at Magic Island, Charleston, W.Va.