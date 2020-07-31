LISA LOUISE SETTLE was born March 26, 1982, and passed away July 24, 2020, into the arms of our Lord and Savior. She is survived by her three children; her mother, Anita Britton, whom dearly loved her; and a host of friends. A candle light vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at Magic Island, Charleston, W.Va.
