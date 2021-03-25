LISA LYNN GILLAND, 60, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at home. A memorial visitation will be from 1 til 2 p.m., Thurs., Apr. 1, 2021, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason. Following the visitation, a procession will leave the funeral home to Graham Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
