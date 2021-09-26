LISA MICHELLE (McINTOSH) GEORGE reunited with her beloved husband Jeff in Heaven on September 21, 2021.
Lisa was born in South Charleston, WV, on October 1, 1968. In life, she was known for her radiant smile, bubbly personality, and endless kindness. She was a mother to all the children in her life, and a friend to anyone who knew her. She loved her family more than anything in the world.
Lisa will be remembered as a bright light by all of the lives she touched.
Lisa loved to spend her time on her pontoon boat on Sutton Lake surrounded by her husband, family, and friends.
Lisa is preceded in death by her husband of 26 years Jeffery George. She is survived by her mother Barbara Miller (Dennis) and father Jerry McIntosh (Becky); her Aunt Connie Cole (Gerry); her Aunt Donna Cochran (Bernard); her brother Michael Wiblin (Diana) and her sisters Beth Linville (Jeremy) and Susan Cohen (David); children, Jon George (Amy), James George (Nikki), Jessi Criner (Travis), and Matt George (Heather); grandchildren, Olivia Morgan (Benji), Alyssa Miller, Kaiya George, Braden Miller, Jakob George, Jilliann George, Noah George, and Lillian George; great grandchildren, Sophia Morgan, Riley Morgan, and Cashton Davis; honorary children, Lindsay Scott and Cory McNeely; and pets, George and Lucy.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., on Monday, September 27, 2021, with Pastor James Chessor officiating. The visitation will be from 6 - 7 p.m., the day of the memorial service at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.