LISA MICHELLE WOODALL, 53, of Liberty passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home following a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mike J. Costinteen; brothers, Chris Anthony and Joseph Edward Costinteen; and sons, Chris and Jason Woodall.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Danny E. Woodall; her mother, Rose Costinteen; her son, Zach Woodall of Charleston; and her daughters, Jenny (Clay) Fuller of Morgantown, and Andrea (Gary) Morrison of Huntington.
Lisa's love of animals generated a passion to ensure animals found loving homes. She was often found in the company of a furry companion.
In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated. No services are planned for the public at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.