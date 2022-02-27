Thank you for Reading.

LISA RHEA MAGANA, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Logan, WV, passed away on February 22, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Joanne Magana, and her brother Ricky.

She survived by her loving husband Ted Murray and her twin sister Lori Magana.

To honor her memory, the family requests an act of kindness on her behalf.

