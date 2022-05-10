Lisa Sampson May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LISA SAMPSON, 52, of Rosedale, died May 4, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Nicholas Cemetery, Rosedale. Visitation will be hour before the service at the cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nicholas Cemetery Graveside Service Lisa Sampson Visitation Cemetery Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Faye Peyton Robert Kimble Flippin John David Myers Blank Wanda Lou Sowards Becky J. Hartley Foster Blank Helen Jean Dillon Jarrell Clifton Parker Nancy Lynn Moulder Hall Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing