LLOYD ALLEN DEMPSEY II, aka Buddy, 53 passed away January 18, 2022 after a short illness. He was born in Summersville WV on August 16, 1968.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Angela Dempsey of Swiss, WV. Parents Lloyd and Anndra Dempsey of Mount Lookout, WV. Brother Brian Dempsey and wife Heather of Clayton, North Carolina. Two Nieces: Hannah and Haleigh Dempsey and one Nephew Brandon Dempsey also of Clayton, NC. Father-in-Law and mother-in-Law Frank and Sandy Auxier of Swiss and Brother-in-Law Ben (Lisa) Auxier, nephews Cameron and Ethan Auxier of Lawrenceburg, Ky. Many more family and friends who will never be the same without him.
Buddy loved spending time taking photos of God's creation and playing with his beloved dog Scout. He was loved by everyone who met him. He was a man of strong faith in his Lord Jesus Christ and great example of what is means to be a Christian. Buddy had a zest for life that was contagious. He was always willing to go the extra mile to help someone in need. He had a vast knowledge of many subjects and was constantly trying to learn something new. He will mostly be remembered for his compassion and willingness to listen and give sound advice. Many hearts are heavy at his passing, but we know he is at peace and in the arms of Jesus.
Services will be held at Ansted Baptist Church on Tuesday January 25, 2022, at 1 p.m., with Reverend Jack Eades Officiating. Singer for the singers for Service: Brian and Johnny. Pall bearers: Johnny, Brian, Ben, Cameron, Ethan, Brandon, James. Burial will follow in Restlawn Cemetery in Ansted area.