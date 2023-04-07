LLOYD "BUD" PERSINGER, 68, passed away suddenly in the evening hours of Sunday April 2, 2023 with his wife by his side. He was born May 25, 1954 in South Charleston, WV to the late Edward and Mary Persinger. He attended Poca High School and graduated with the class of 1972. Lloyd proudly served his country as an electronics technician in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was active from 1972-1976. Once discharged, he earned his Associate's degree in electronics technology from West Virginia State. He retired from the NAFC Consolidated Schools- IT department where he had worked many years as a computer technician. Lloyd was a member of the American Legion and the Champion's Point Golf Course.
Lloyd may have lived in Indiana, but his heart belonged to West Virginia. He was proud of his roots and treasured his West Virginia upbringing. He loved to travel, was a growing IU Basketball fan, and thought that if he needed a poet of his life, John Prine pretty much summed him up. He was a loving and kind family man that found true happiness in precious times with them. He was a man of strong will power. He was a proud father, supporting his kids in all their own events and adventures and he was especially proud of his three grandsons who were very precious to him.
Lloyd had a special place in his heart for golf, and he was not alone in this. He met many people throughout his lifetime that shared this passion and grew to be family over the years with their regular meet ups and rounds on the course. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; brothers-in-law, Kevin Hammersmith and Dick Roush.
Left to carry on his spirit; loving wife of 17 years, Tamyra "Tammy" (Hammersmith) Persinger; son, Jacob Cunningham (Kristin); daughters, Jessica Persinger, and Gretchen Krammes (Kellen); grandchildren, Luke, Koen, and Aden Krammes; brothers, Edward Persinger (Kathy), and Michael Persinger (Cheryl); sisters, Jean Roush, Susie Thomas (Fred), and Barbara Saunders (Jerry); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, from 4 - 8 p.m., at the Market Street Chapel of the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (located at 1119 E. Market Street in New Albany, Indiana 47150), and also on Saturday, April 8 from 12 - 2 p.m. Funeral Service will start at 2 p.m., on Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations in Lloyd's name to the American Cancer Society, or the Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department.