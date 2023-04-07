Thank you for Reading.

Lloyd “Bud” Persinger
SYSTEM

LLOYD "BUD" PERSINGER, 68, passed away suddenly in the evening hours of Sunday April 2, 2023 with his wife by his side. He was born May 25, 1954 in South Charleston, WV to the late Edward and Mary Persinger. He attended Poca High School and graduated with the class of 1972. Lloyd proudly served his country as an electronics technician in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was active from 1972-1976. Once discharged, he earned his Associate's degree in electronics technology from West Virginia State. He retired from the NAFC Consolidated Schools- IT department where he had worked many years as a computer technician. Lloyd was a member of the American Legion and the Champion's Point Golf Course.

Lloyd may have lived in Indiana, but his heart belonged to West Virginia. He was proud of his roots and treasured his West Virginia upbringing. He loved to travel, was a growing IU Basketball fan, and thought that if he needed a poet of his life, John Prine pretty much summed him up. He was a loving and kind family man that found true happiness in precious times with them. He was a man of strong will power. He was a proud father, supporting his kids in all their own events and adventures and he was especially proud of his three grandsons who were very precious to him.

Tags

Recommended for you