LLOYD EDWARD BALDWIN, age 57, of Prosperity, WV, passed away on November 4th, 2020. Services will be on November 8, at 12 noon at the Bradley Church of God Gymnasium. Burial will be at Arthur Cemetery, Prosperity, WV. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the gymnasium. Those planning to attend should be wearing masks and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, WV
