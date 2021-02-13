LLOYD HOWARD BELCHER, 87, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 10, 2021, after a long illness.
He was born November 16, 1933 in Charleston and graduated from Charleston High School 1951 and retired from West Virginia Steel, Inc. Lloyd was a member of the Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene.
Preceded in death were his parents, Howard and Greta Pittman Belcher; great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Brooke Gillespie.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 66 years, Juanita Skiles Belcher; daughters, Connie (Robert) Casebolt of Tennessee and Beverly (David) Tyler of Charleston; granddaughters, Amanda Casebolt and Lori (Steve) Church of Tennessee, Kimberly Tyler of Charleston; great- granddaughters, Jailyn Meadows and Erica Church and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A Private family Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Steve Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
A walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene, 4082 Rutledge Road, Charleston, WV 25311.
