LLOYD LEE MEADOR, 78, of Charleston went to his heavenly home on January 1st, 2023.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a very intelligent businessman and loved taking care of his girls. He enjoyed the outdoors including fishing, watching wildlife, and relaxing on the porch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and Johnson, as well as his late wife of 56 years, Margaret, and daughter Kimberly.
Those left to cherish his memory include: his brothers, Dennis, Knarl (Snake), Eddie, Gary, Leonard (Randy), and their spouses; his daughter Cathy and her husband, Michael; his granddaughters, Brittney, Megan, and Camille; his great grandchildren, Julie and Wyatt; many nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home (5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313) with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 - 4 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.