LLOYD SIMON SLAUGHTER JR, 94, of Morgantown, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home with his wife, Marilynn Slaughter, by his side. Lloyd was born in Dunbar, WV on May 18, 1925, the fourth son of the late Lloyd and Johanna Thompson Slaughter. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Frances Kay Bragg Slaughter, and son Lloyd Walter Slaughter along with his brothers Howard, Harry, Herman, and sister Helen Basham. Lloyd is survived by his second wife Marilynn and his children by his first wife, Catherine Slaughter of Plano, TX, Craig Slaughter and wife Carla of Charleston, WV, Jack Slaughter and wife April, of Cary, NC, Daniel Slaughter and husband Stephen Blachowski of San Francisco, CA, niece Gail Bragg Mullet of Columbus, OH, whom he considered a daughter, grandchildren Stuart, Kayla and husband Jake Weigel, Savannah, Austin, Angelina, Jay, Drew, and Sam.
Lloyd graduated from Dunbar High School in 1943 Summa Cum Laude and enlisted in the Naval ROTC program. The Naval ROTC sent him to Cornell University where he majored in Electrical Engineering graduating in 1946. He worked for Union Carbide (now Dow Chemical) in Charleston for 37 years. After taking early retirement from Union Carbide, he moved to a new career as a financial planner in Charleston and Morgantown, WV.
On October 16, 2021 at 1 p.m., a Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown, WV followed by a pie and ice cream reception. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lloyd's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium, 456 Spruce Street, Morgantown, WV 26505.