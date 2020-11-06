Lloyd Thomas

LLOYD DALE
THOMAS, 78, of Angier, NC passed away after a long battle with COPD, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at WakeMed Medical Center in Raleigh, NC. He died peacefully in his sleep. His son and both daughters were with him through his final hours, and his wife was by his side - just where she'd been for one month shy of 55 years.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Arvil F. Thomas and Gertrude (Bennett) Thomas and four brothers, Robert, Paul, Gerald and James Thomas.
He is survived by his wife Harry Etta (Jacobs) Thomas; brothers William Thomas, Daniel Thomas and his wife Janice; his son Kenneth Dale Thomas and his wife Vicki, his daughter Jennifer Dawn (Thomas) Dodson and her husband Don, his daughter Mary Beth (Thomas) May and her husband Scott West; six grandchildren: William Shuck and his wife Elizabeth, John Wesley Kauff, Marshall Dale Thomas, Andrew Dale May, Allyson Brooke May and Lindsay Dawn May; one great-grandchild: John Wesley Kauff, Jr.; and a big dumb dog named Luke he called 'guthead'.
He was a devout and faithful Christian and a member of Kennebec Baptist Church in Angier, NC, a veteran of the US Air Force, an avid outdoorsman who especially loved trout fishing and deer hunting, and a proud son of the West Virginia mountains where he was born and raised. Dale grew up in a musical family playing guitar and piano, and he played and sang with several gospel groups that performed in churches all over West Virginia. He worked as an equipment operator, maintenance man and heavy equipment mechanic, but he was best known for his skill as a welder. Men who worked with him often said "Put a welding rod in his hand and Dale Thomas could mend a broken heart, and he was working on the crack of dawn."
Dale Thomas was a good man and he lived a good life. He was unfailingly kind and decent, funny and warm. He made friends with everyone he met. He loved dogs, and the feeling was mutual - probably because he was notorious for sneaking them food under the table. He loved jokes and pranks, loved telling stories almost as much as he loved hearing them, and he loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was convinced that the remoted-controlled wireless fart machine was the greatest invention of the modern age. He was the kind of guy who always wanted someone else to catch the most fish, get the biggest deer, or have the best game of golf, because he loved seeing them happy.
Most of all he loved his wife, his savior, his brothers, his friends, his son and daughters, and his grandchildren with fierce devotion, compassion, and support that never wavered.
And they loved him back. And they will miss him very much.
A graveside service will be held at the Rich Creek Cemetery in Jodie, WV at 1 p.m., on Saturday, November 7.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked those so inclined to make a donation to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.