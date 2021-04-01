Thank you for Reading.

LLOYD WILLIAM "BILL" LIGHTNER SR. 67, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Alderson Community Center. Burial will follow on the farm at the Lightner Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11 until 2 p.m. at the Alderson Community Center. In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to Please Save A Cat PO Box 128 Maxwelton, WV 24957

