LODEMA A. DUNN, 89, of Kingston OH passed away Saturday April 3, 2021 at Logan Elm Village in Circleville OH. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. She loved flowers, gardening and spending time outdoors.
Born March 16, 1932 in Red House she was the daughter of the late Clay E. Hargraves and Thelma M. Hargraves. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Guy W. Dunn and brother, Clay W. Hargraves.
Survivors include her sons, Gary (Kathy) Dunn of Gallipolis Ferry, Greg (Melissa) Dunn of Chillicothe OH and Timothy (Jo) Dunn of Pomroy OH. Lodema is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice, Logan Elm Village and Adena Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Union Cemetery, Pliny. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dunn family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.