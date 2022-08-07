LOGAN ALEXANDER PENNINGTON, 19, of Nitro, formerly of Eleanor, WV, gained his Heavenly Wings after his heroic battle with AML on August 3, 2022. Logan was born on July 3, 2003, to proud parents Janet and Kenny Pennington.
Logan will be greatly missed everyday by his father and best buddy James "Kenny" Pennington, his loving mother Janet Pennington, his best friend and brother Adam Pennington, his girlfriend Phoebe Jones, his dogs Grayson and Scarlet, his favorite aunt Sherry Knapp, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins. Logan was preceded in death by his grandmother Regena Miller.
Logan was a family member of Nitro Church of God, played tuba for the Buffalo Band of Blue, was a member of the National Honor Society, was a graduate of the Thomas Memorial Junior Nursing Academy and graduated from Buffalo High School Class of 2021.
Logan was loved by many. His remarkable energy made him memorable to all. He had a ridiculously funny sense of humor. Logan will remain with us all through memories and laughs he forced us all to endure. His courageous battle will not go in vain as we will continue to keep his memory alive within us all.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 9, 11 a,m,. at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor David McCormick officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to WV Kids Cancer Crusaders P.O. Box 11029 Charleston, WV 25339 or Walking Miracles Family Foundation 30 Carriage Way Hurricane, WV 25526.