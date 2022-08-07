Thank you for Reading.

Logan Alexander Pennington
LOGAN ALEXANDER PENNINGTON, 19, of Nitro, formerly of Eleanor, WV, gained his Heavenly Wings after his heroic battle with AML on August 3, 2022. Logan was born on July 3, 2003, to proud parents Janet and Kenny Pennington.

Logan will be greatly missed everyday by his father and best buddy James "Kenny" Pennington, his loving mother Janet Pennington, his best friend and brother Adam Pennington, his girlfriend Phoebe Jones, his dogs Grayson and Scarlet, his favorite aunt Sherry Knapp, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins. Logan was preceded in death by his grandmother Regena Miller.

