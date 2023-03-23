LOGAN TODD JARRETT, age 26, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Charlotte Jarrett.
Logan was a beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, and friend.
Logan was an exceptional human being. He had the biggest heart, the wisest words, and unconditional love for his nephew and nieces. Logan loved the outdoors - fishing, hunting, camping, building fires, and talking for hours about life. Logan was caring, helped anyone in need, and was non-judgmental of others.
Even though his time here on Earth was short-lived, he made a deep impact on the people whose lives he touched. Our family is grateful to know he is finally at peace. Logan will forever be loved and remembered by all who had the great pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his parents, Todd Rayburn and Robyn Ann Ridgewell Jarrett; sister, Alyna Hunt (Justin); brother, Shane Jarrett (Kelly); nieces, Amelia, Layne, Harper; nephew, Conner; maternal grandparents, James Ridgewell and Donna Ridgewell.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Mike Ramsey officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home.