LOIS A. SEFTON, 86, of Sissonville passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023. Born on November 10, 1936, Lois was the daughter of the late Enoch and Ruth Curry of Logan WV.
Lois graduated from Logan High School with the class of 1955. In 1956, she married the love of her life, James D. Sefton. Together they had six children and in 2016 they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before James passed away later that year. Of their six children Lois was also preceded in death by three of her daughters, Deanna L. Myers, Sherrie L. Sefton and Sharon D. Sefton. She is survived by one son, David N. Sefton and two daughters, Lisa A. Thomas and Shellie R. Vannatta. She had five grandchildren, Eric Myers, Nicholas Myers, Emily Brammer, Allyson Vannatta and Benjamin Vannatta. She also had four great-grandchildren, Deacon Brammer, Gentry Myers, Matalie Brammer and Wade Myers.
Lois was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and her faith in God was shown by her selfless care and devotion to her husband and family. Always putting others above herself, she spent many years as a homemaker before going to work for Nationwide Insurance. She finally retired at the age of 82 after working nearly 37 years. Lois was well loved by not only her family, but by all who knew her in the Sissonville community.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at the Sissonville Church of Christ in Pocatalico, with Steve Poyet officiating. The family welcomes all who would like to honor her memory with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.