Lois A. Sefton
LOIS A. SEFTON, 86, of Sissonville passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023. Born on November 10, 1936, Lois was the daughter of the late Enoch and Ruth Curry of Logan WV.

Lois graduated from Logan High School with the class of 1955. In 1956, she married the love of her life, James D. Sefton. Together they had six children and in 2016 they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before James passed away later that year. Of their six children Lois was also preceded in death by three of her daughters, Deanna L. Myers, Sherrie L. Sefton and Sharon D. Sefton. She is survived by one son, David N. Sefton and two daughters, Lisa A. Thomas and Shellie R. Vannatta. She had five grandchildren, Eric Myers, Nicholas Myers, Emily Brammer, Allyson Vannatta and Benjamin Vannatta. She also had four great-grandchildren, Deacon Brammer, Gentry Myers, Matalie Brammer and Wade Myers.

