LOIS ANN JOHNSON SIMPKINS, of Charleston, passed away on February 14, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House. She was born March 22, 1933 in Jenkins, Kentucky, the second of four children to bless the union of Dean Earl Johnson and Daryle Coleman Johnson.
Lois attended Matewan High School and retired after many years of service with the Oil and Gas Division of the WV Department of Natural Resources.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ira Wetzel Simpkins, with whom she shared her life and love through 65 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her first-born son, Robert Travis Simpkins, her brother Robert Lee Johnson, sister Deanie Riddle, and a host of aunts, uncles, sisters and brothers-in-law and cousins.
She is survived by her sons, David Ira Simpkins and wife Marsha and Rodney Michael Simpkins and wife Melody. She later became a "Mimi" to her grandchildren Christine Simpkins-Izutani and husband Kousuke, Matthew Simpkins and wife Cassie and Jon-Michael Simpkins and wife Michell. She was additionally blessed by her great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Ellison Izutani; Matthew, Jr. and Baby Boy Simpkins (due in July); and Charlotte and Leo Simpkins. She is also survived by her brother, Paul W. Johnson; sister-in-law Margaret Simpkins Chafin and brother-in-law Vencin Riddle.
A memorial service to honor the life of Lois Ann Johnson Simpkins will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Redeemer Church (PCA), 3965 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV. The service will be led by Pastor Barret Jordan.
Her family requests that friends call one half hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hubbard Hospice House for their care of Lois in her last days, and to the staff at Snodgrass Funeral Home for their care, kindness and guidance through this difficult time.
Lois has been laid to her rest alongside her beloved Ira at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. May they walk together, hand-in-hand, through eternity.