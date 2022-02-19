Lois Ann Johnson Simpkins Feb 19, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOIS ANN JOHNSON SIMPKINS, 88, of Charleston passed away on February 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending. She is in the care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lois Ann Johnson Simpkins Charleston Pass Away Arrangement Care Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Barbara A. Rhodes Elma L. Hornish Kay Harris Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today