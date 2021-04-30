LOIS ANN RODGERS, 64, of Cannelton passed away at home Wednesday April 28, 2021, following a short battle with cancer. She was lovingly surrounded by family and friends.
Lois was a graduate of Montgomery High School, Montgomery, WV. She recently retired from the Auditor's Office with the State of West Virginia after almost 40 years of service. She was a devout Christian and faithful parishioner of the Smithers Church of God, Cannelton.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Oscar Ray and Jeanetta Rodgers and brother-in-law, Floyd Pritt. She is survived by her brother Charles and wife Cheryl Rodgers, brother Robert "Bob" Rodgers, sister Alice "Marci" Pritt, 10 nieces and nephews, numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews and lifelong friend, Donna Arthur.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Smithers Church of God, Cannelton Hollow Road. Family and friends may call one hour prior to service at the church and she will be laid to rest at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com