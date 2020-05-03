LOIS ANN SKAGGS, of Ansted, West Virginia, passed away at Raleigh General Hospital on April 19th, 2020.
She was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on March 28th, 1944. Her parents were Perry Buster Zickafoose and Lola Propps Zickafoose of Lookout, West Virginia. She graduated from Nuttall High School in 1962 and attended Marshall University and West Virginia Institute of Technology.
She was extremely passionate about historic preservation and beautification of the town of Ansted, Fayette County, and the state of West Virginia. Serving on the Fayette County Historic Landmark Commission as secretary, she worked to erect the statue of Marquis de Lafayette at the Fayette County Courthouse. She financially supported the making of the bronze statue, as well as researching and proposing the inscription now found on the statue's base. She was a longtime member of the Fayette County Historical Society, actively working to improve Contentment in Ansted and facilitate events, such as Civil War Days. Ann dedicated years of her life to the removal of abandoned and dilapidated properties across Fayette County, helping complete over 100 projects. She did so as a volunteer. A 1994 Fayette Tribune article referred to her as a "force of nature" in regard to her efforts.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paige Skaggs Jr., of Ansted; her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Brett Looney, and their children, Paige and Garrett, of Huntington; her son, Dr. Christopher Skaggs, of Teays Valley, and his two daughters, Morgan and Gabrielle, of Morgantown; her sister and brother-in-law, Lynn Zickafoose Hendrick and Steve Hendrick, of Tallahassee, Florida; and her niece, Stephanie Burgess, her husband Kevin, and their children, Braeden, Ryen, and Greyson, of Tallahassee, Florida.
Ann dedicated her body to WVU School of Medicine in gratitude of her year 2000 life-saving kidney transplant.
Those wishing to express condolences can do so by donating to the Fayette County Historical Society P.O. Box 702, Ansted, WV 25812.
Above all, Ann was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren affectionately referred to her as "Nana," and look forward to gathering and sharing numerous Nana stories.