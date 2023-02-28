Thank you for Reading.

Lois Ann Wallace
SYSTEM

LOIS ANN (VINEYARD) WALLACE, 91, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2023. Lois was born in Reedy on March 26, 1931 to the late Carl and Blondena (Staats) Vineyard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Oscar 'Wally' Wallace Jr., daughter, Ada Gayle Wallace, son, Bryan Douglas Wallace and sister, Juanita Elizabeth Swain.

Tags

Recommended for you