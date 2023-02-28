Lois Ann Wallace

LOIS ANN (VINEYARD) WALLACE, 91, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2023. Lois was born in Reedy on March 26, 1931 to the late Carl and Blondena (Staats) Vineyard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Oscar 'Wally' Wallace Jr., daughter, Ada Gayle Wallace, son, Bryan Douglas Wallace and sister, Juanita Elizabeth Swain.
Lois was a loving wife, mother and daughter who instilled everlasting family values. Throughout Wally and Lois' lives, their farm brought many years of joy and satisfaction. They received awards and accolades but nothing compared to the pride they had in their family.
Lois was always curious and enjoyed creating clothes, paintings, rugs, and whatever new trend that came along. She was a passionate and talented cook who produced delicious breads and candy.
Lois was a problem solver who would always come up with efficient ways to complete projects. Her presence will remain in the hearts of her loved ones forever.
Lois is survived by son, Oscar 'Ted' Theodore (Cheryl) Wallace of San Dimas, California; daughter, Jodie Melinda Wallace of Alexandria, Virginia; grandchildren Scott Wallace, Mike (Allison) Wallace, Mark Casto, Katie (Brian) Franklin, Sarah (Radim) Neely, Caroline (Jonathan) Stuart; and great-grandchildren Calvin Bruzek, RemyBruzek, Asher Stuart, Clara Stuart and Samantha Franklin.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. March 4 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Ford Price and John Gunther officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Pine HillCemetery, Ripley.