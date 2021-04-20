LOIS ANNE STEWART, 79, of Point Pleasant, passed away Sunday, April 18, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
