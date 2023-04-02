LOIS D. BAILEY JONES, 92, of Charleston, passed away Friday March 31, 2023 at Harmony at South Ridge, after a long illness.
She was born November 4, 1930 in Charleston, the daughter of Admiral Dewey and Eva Adeline Bailey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Denvil, sister, Eva Imogene Bennington, and brothers, Garrett, Kenneth, and Robert.
Lois enjoyed excellent life-long health and very independent living until six years ago when she suffered devastating injuries in a car accident as a passenger. Until then you could spot her most days at Wendy's in Cross Lanes having lunch with a group of friends. Nieces and nephews would often stop by Wendy's for short visits.
She retired from McJunkin where she was an Accounts Payable supervisor and before that she was a buyer for Stone & Thomas.
When "the girls" were young she made their summer play clothes from feed sacks and sewed many clothes for their dolls.
She organized many bus trips for her friends at Dunbar Mountain Mission and made sure there were activities on board with plenty of snacks.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Donna Goebel (Bill Signorelli), of Charleston, Diana Allen (Bill), of Calabash, NC, grandson, Jason Goebel (April), of Nitro, granddaughter, Jodi Allen (Tess), of Pittsboro, NC, great granddaughter, Cassidy Robson (Kyle), 2 great great grandsons, Brooks and Baylor, great grandson, Adam Hanna (Alyce) and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Lois's life will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Lois's memory to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.