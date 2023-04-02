Thank you for Reading.

Lois D. Bailey Jones
LOIS D. BAILEY JONES, 92, of Charleston, passed away Friday March 31, 2023 at Harmony at South Ridge, after a long illness.

She was born November 4, 1930 in Charleston, the daughter of Admiral Dewey and Eva Adeline Bailey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Denvil, sister, Eva Imogene Bennington, and brothers, Garrett, Kenneth, and Robert.

