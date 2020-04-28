LOIS EDITH CURRY, 90, of London, Kentucky, formerly of Cabin Creek passed away April 24, 2020 at Laurel Heights Nursing Home, London.
She was an office clerk for the former Diamond Department Store.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Lewis Curry, Jr.; and parents, Shearl and Goldie Foster Newland.
Surviving are her son Steve and his wife Jan Curry of Corbin, Kentucky; and grandson, Mark Curry and wife Megan Curry of The Woodlands, Texas.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.