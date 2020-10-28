Lois Eloise Harrah

LOIS ELOISE BELCHER HARRAH, 94, of Charleston, WV passed away on October 24, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House.
Eloise was born in Pinch, WV and lived in Elkview. She was adventurous in her youth, traveling the country before returning to Charleston. She worked as a secretary for the State Police before beginning a job at Carbide, where she met her husband Theodore "Ted" Harrah and worked until retirement. From 1972, when Ted passed away, Eloise raised daughters Lois and Dora with grace and courage. She survived tuberculosis and later bone cancer. She was a fighter until the end and always lived life with a glass half full. Eloise attended Grace Covenant in Charleston throughout her life. She was an avid attendee of water aerobics and enjoyed ceramics with her sorority sisters. Eloise became a very involved grandparent and never wavered in supporting her grandchildren throughout their lives.
Eloise was preceded in death by husband, Ted Harrah; son, Keith Allan Harrah; sister, Doris Belcher; aunts, Tressie Stewart and Bessie Woodall; and best friend, Mona Griffith.
Eloise is survived by daughters, Lois Harrah Boerboom and Dora Harrah; grandchildren, Benjamin Bowen, Stacey Bowen, and Devin Boerboom; great-grandchildren, Addisyn Bowen, Zachary Breece and Lucas and Cole Martinson.
A service to Honor the Life of Eloise will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 28 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Burial will follow in Vickers Cemetery, Pinch, WV. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
