LOIS EPLIN, 59, of Chelyan passed away on July 31, 2020. Preceding her in death are her parents, James & Maxine Tudor, sister Sherry Long, all of Dry Branch. Lois is survived by her son Anthony Tudor, sisters Karen (Steve) Garrison - Dry Branch, Linda Cruickshank - Chelyan, Alicia (Kevin) Thompson - Dawes, brothers David (Shirley) Tudor - Ohio, Richard Tudor, Michael Tudor and special cousin Judy Spaulding all of Dry Branch. Lois was employed with Piggly Wiggly. Per her wishes Lois will be cremated and there will be a private service for family.
