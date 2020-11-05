Lois Godbey

LOIS FRANCISCO GODBEY, 82, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of her Savior, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 1, 2020, following long-term health complications.
She was born on December 20, 1937 in Charleston. She graduated from Dunbar High School class of 1956. Following graduation, Lois married her husband, William J. Godbey, to whom she was devoted to for 63 years.
Lois worked as an aide at St. Albans Junior High for over six years. She retired from Andrew Jackson Middle School after serving 10 years as a teacher's aide. Lois cherished each of her students as well as her coworkers.
Lois was very active in her spare time. She attended Teays Valley Baptist Church for many years before her illness. She was a skilled bowler in several leagues. Lois enjoyed fishing, camping, sewing, crafting, cooking and gardening. Above these, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She always loved a good laugh with her family and friends and made a point to never water down her words. Lois was completely selfless, always placing her family's needs above her own; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertha Francisco; and her twin brother, Louie Francisco.
Lois is survived by her beloved husband, William J. Godbey; daughter, Karla Lloyd and husband Chuck; son, William "Billy" J. Godbey II and wife Louann; grandchildren, Amanda Lloyd Hapney and husband Josh, Amelia Lloyd Daniel and husband Brandon, Brooke and Brody Godbey; brother-in-law, John Godbey and wife Marguerite; sister-in-law, Nancy Godbey Bowen and husband Bobby; first cousin, Rebecca Bailey; her Chiweenie dog, Molly Moo; and many more extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar with Pastor John Smith officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
All expressions of sympathy are welcome and appreciated.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.