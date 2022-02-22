LOIS "NANNY" HALL ROBINSON is now united with her Savior in Heaven having followed him faithful for 93 years on Earth. She leaves a Legacy of true love, encouragement, unconditional strength and support, warm and full stomachs, and echoes of one of the greatest laughs. There was never a conversation with her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren where she did not try to feed them, did not offer acts or words of love, or share the strength from which she drew over the course of her life.
Lois was born on June 22, 1928, raised in Harvey, WV. She was a life-long resident of Oak Hill, employed at Long Airdox Corporation and the Fayette County Board of Education. Lois was a member of the First Brethren Church in Oak Hill, WV for over 71 years where she served as a Deaconess for 40 years and Sunday School Superintendent.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Harold Keith Hall and Milton M. Robinson, parents, Ebb Criss and Amy Allen Criss; father and mother-in-law, Edgar McKinley Hall and Carmen Lego Hall; siblings, Levi Burton Criss, Doris Ellen Criss, Velma Gay Bowling, Mary Lou Sullivan, Roger Gregory Criss, and Amy Constance Holly.
Those who will continue to cherish her unforgettable memory and place in their lives are her sister, Phyllis Sullivan; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Criss Krejci; her children, Suzanne Pennington, Gregory Keith Hall (Sharon), Beverly Lynn Hall (Rosy Corley), Milton "David" Robinson (Sarah Bruml); her grandchildren, Rachel Pennington (Tina Morrison), Christopher Pennington, Kelli Doss (Demetrius), Bob Veazey (Julie), her great-grandchildren, Christian, Cadence, and Cason Pennington, Dominion, and Dajon Doss, Seth and John Robinson, Kathryn and Courtney Veazey, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The lives of those Lois has touched are generational. Her Legacy will live within each and every one of us.
Her family expresses love and appreciation to Lois' special niece Debbie Bowling and the staff of Fayette Nursing and Rehab Center in Fayetteville, WV.
Viewing will be held at the Oak Hill First Brethren Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, with Memorial Service at noon with Pastor Michael Meadows officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Christopher, Christian and Cadence Pennington, David Robinson, Demetrius Doss, and Jason Crouch.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: First Brethren Church Lift Chair Fund (Box 82 Oak Hill WV, 25901) or New River Humane Society (513 Shelter Road Fayetteville WV, 25840).
The family asks that for everyone to please wear a mask before entering the church as we try to stop the spread of Covid-19.
